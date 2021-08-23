Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / Punjab health department recruitment: 535 medical officer vacancies on offer
employment news

Punjab health department recruitment: 535 medical officer vacancies on offer

Punjab Health department recruitment: 535 vacancies of Medical Officer on offer
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 23, 2021 07:17 PM IST
Punjab Health department recruitment: 535 vacancies of Medical Officer on offer(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

The Directorate of Health and Family Welfare has invited candidates for walk-in-interview for the post of Medical Officer ( Specialist ). Interested candidates can check notifications on the official website of the Directorate of Health and Family Welfare at health.punjab.gov.in.

The walk-In-Interview is scheduled to be held on September 11.

Punjab Health department recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 535 vacancies of Medical Officers ( Specialist ).

Punjab Health department recruitment age limit: The candidates should be between the age of 18 to 37 years as of January 1, 2021.

Punjab Health department recruitment eligibility criteria: Candidates should have M.B.B.S degree and PG degree in a requisite specialty recognised by the Medical Council of India.

Candidates should also be registered with the Punjab Medical Council or any other duly constituted Medical Council in India.

Punjab Health department recruitment application fee: The application fee is 1000 for the general category, for the SC and Backward class the application fee is 600.

RELATED STORIES

Candidates have to pay the application fee in the form of a Demand Draft in the favor of State Health Society Punjab, Payable at Chandigarh.

Venue: Department Of Health and Family Welfare Punjab, Parivar Kalyan Bhawan, Sector 34 - A, Chandigarh.

Note: Candidates are advised to download the application form on or before September 6 by 5 pm.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
punjab vacancy medical officer
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

DSE Odisha recruitment 2021: Registration for 4,619 teachers' posts begins

India Post GDS Recruitment: Apply for 4,264 vacancies in UP circle by Sept 22

CIP Ranchi Recruitment: Apply for Nursing Officer and other post

PSSSB admit card for warder, matron exam 2021 released; download link
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
Covid-19
Horoscope Today
India vs England
Gold Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP