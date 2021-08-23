Punjab health department recruitment: 535 medical officer vacancies on offer

The Directorate of Health and Family Welfare has invited candidates for walk-in-interview for the post of Medical Officer ( Specialist ). Interested candidates can check notifications on the official website of the Directorate of Health and Family Welfare at health.punjab.gov.in.

The walk-In-Interview is scheduled to be held on September 11.

Punjab Health department recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 535 vacancies of Medical Officers ( Specialist ).

Punjab Health department recruitment age limit: The candidates should be between the age of 18 to 37 years as of January 1, 2021.

Punjab Health department recruitment eligibility criteria: Candidates should have M.B.B.S degree and PG degree in a requisite specialty recognised by the Medical Council of India.

Candidates should also be registered with the Punjab Medical Council or any other duly constituted Medical Council in India.

Punjab Health department recruitment application fee: The application fee is ₹1000 for the general category, for the SC and Backward class the application fee is ₹600.

Candidates have to pay the application fee in the form of a Demand Draft in the favor of State Health Society Punjab, Payable at Chandigarh.

Venue: Department Of Health and Family Welfare Punjab, Parivar Kalyan Bhawan, Sector 34 - A, Chandigarh.

Note: Candidates are advised to download the application form on or before September 6 by 5 pm.

