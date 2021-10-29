Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Punjab SSSB recruitment: Apply for 2789 clerk vacancies, here's how

Published on Oct 29, 2021 01:39 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) has invited applications to fill vacancies for clerks. The application process is underway and the last date to fill the online application for clerk is November 18. However, the last date to apply for the Clerk-IT and Clerk Accounts post is November 15. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of Punjab SSB at sssb.punjab.gov.in.

Punjab SSSB recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 2,789 vacancies out of which 203 vacancies are for clerk account, 212 vacancies are for clerk IT, and 2,374 vacancies are for clerk.

Punjab SSSB application fee: The application fee is 1000 for the General category. For SC/BC and EWS categories, the application fee is 250.

The application fee is 200 for Ex-servicemen Self & Dependent. Handicapped candidates have to pay 500 as application fee.

Punjab SSSB recruitment: How to apply

Visit the official website of Punjab SSB at sssb.punjab.gov.in

On the homepage click on the online application tab

Click on the link you want to apply

Register your self

Fill the application form

Pay the application fee

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference

