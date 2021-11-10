Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / Raj Police Constable Recruitment 2021: Registration for 4438 posts begins today
employment news

Raj Police Constable Recruitment 2021: Registration for 4438 posts begins today

Rajasthan Police to begin the registration process for Constable posts. Eligible candidates can apply online for 4438 posts through these simple steps given below. 
Raj Police Constable Recruitment 2021: Registration for 4438 posts begins today
Published on Nov 10, 2021 10:01 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Rajasthan Police will open the registration process for Constable posts. Candidates who want to apply for Constable posts can apply online through the official site of Rajasthan Police on police.rajasthan.gov.in. The last date to apply online is till December 3, 2021. 

This recruitment drive will fill up 4438 posts in the organization – Constable GD, Constable Telecom, Constable Driver and Constable Band. The educational qualification for Constable posts is candidate should have passed Class 12 for GD and Telecom and should have passed Class 10 for Band. Candidates can apply online through the official site by following these simple steps given below. 

Direct link to apply here 

Raj Police Constable Recruitment 2021: How to apply 

  • Visit the official site of Rajasthan Single Sign On on sso.rajasthan.gov.in.
  • Click on login link or register online.
  • Fill in the application form and upload the necessary documents.
  • Make the payment of application fees.
  • Once done click on submit.
  • Your application has been submitted.
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

RELATED STORIES

Candidates from the General and creamy layer OBC category have to pay  500 as application fee. The application fee is  400 for the OBC Non-Creamy layer/ EWS/ SC/ST of Rajasthan. 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rajasthan police constable recruitment rajasthan police sarkari naukri
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

UPSC Civil Services Answer Key 2020 released on upsc.gov.in, download link here 

HSSC Male Constable (GD) Answer Key 2021: Objection window opens today 

TNMRB Assistant MO Recruitment 2021: Registration ends today for 173 posts

IBPS PO Recruitment 2021: Last date to apply today for 4135 posts on ibps.in
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Padma Awards
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Poonam Pandey
Tamil Nadu Rainfall
Chhath Puja 2021
Chhath Puja 2021 Day 2
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP