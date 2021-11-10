Raj Police Constable Recruitment 2021: Registration for 4438 posts begins today

Rajasthan Police will open the registration process for Constable posts. Candidates who want to apply for Constable posts can apply online through the official site of Rajasthan Police on police.rajasthan.gov.in. The last date to apply online is till December 3, 2021.

This recruitment drive will fill up 4438 posts in the organization – Constable GD, Constable Telecom, Constable Driver and Constable Band. The educational qualification for Constable posts is candidate should have passed Class 12 for GD and Telecom and should have passed Class 10 for Band. Candidates can apply online through the official site by following these simple steps given below.

Direct link to apply here

Raj Police Constable Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Visit the official site of Rajasthan Single Sign On on sso.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on login link or register online.

Fill in the application form and upload the necessary documents.

Make the payment of application fees.

Once done click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates from the General and creamy layer OBC category have to pay ₹500 as application fee. The application fee is ₹400 for the OBC Non-Creamy layer/ EWS/ SC/ST of Rajasthan.