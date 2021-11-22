Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
employment news

Rajasthan home guard recruitment 2021: Apply for 135 constable posts from Nov 24

Rajasthan home guard recruitment 2021: Home guard department, Rajasthan invites applications for recruitment to the posts of constable, constable (driver), constable (drum man), constable (bigular).
Apply for these posts on the official page of the Rajasthan home guard department at home.rajasthan.gov.in from November 24.(home.rajasthan.gov.in)
Published on Nov 22, 2021 03:13 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Home guard department, Rajasthan has invited online applications from candidates for recruitment to the posts of constable, constable (driver), constable (drum man), constable (bigular). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts through the official website of the home guard department at home.rajasthan.gov.in from November 24. The last date to apply for the posts is December 15, 2021.

This recruitment drive is to fill up 135 vacancies, out of which 101 posts are for constables, 10 are for constables (T.S.P. region), 2 are for constable (bigular), 2 are for constables (drum man), 18 are for constables (vehicle driver), 2 are for constables (vehicle driver) and 2 are for constable driver (T.S.P. region).

Application fee:

Candidates belonging to general/creamy layer OBC of Rajasthan/ MBC category need to pay 500 as application fee.

Candidates belonging to economic backward category/ non-creamy layer category of OBC (Rajasthan), MBC category, SC/ST, Saharia and general category, OBC, MBC category who annual family income is les than 2.5 lakh (Only for native people of Rajasthan) need to pay 400 as application fee.

RELATED STORIES

Check detailed notifications for eligibility criteria, selection process and other details below:

Topics
rajasthan police constable recruitment
