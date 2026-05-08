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Rajasthan SI recruitment exam to be held afresh after cancellation by RPSC

Rajasthan SI recruitment exam to be held afresh after cancellation by RPSC

Published on: May 08, 2026 05:16 pm IST
PTI |
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Jaipur, The Rajasthan Public Service Commission has cancelled the Sub-Inspector/Platoon Commander Recruitment Examination-2021 following the state government's recommendation, and ordered a re-exam, officials said on Friday.

Rajasthan SI recruitment exam to be held afresh after cancellation by RPSC

The state's recommendation has come following a court order.

RPSC chairperson Utkal Ranjan Sahu said the recruitment process for 859 posts would continue and only candidates who appeared in the 2021 exam would be eligible for the repeat.

Around three lakh candidates appeared in both written papers conducted between September 13 and 15, 2021, he said.

Candidates will be allowed to correct and update their previously submitted application forms from May 16 to May 30, Sahu said.

He said candidates would get four months to prepare for the re-examination.

During this period, candidates can update details such as mobile number, e-mail address, and correspondence address.

The RPSC chairman said candidates must complete the KYC process in their One Time Registration before making any changes to the application form.

 
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