Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment 2023: Registration begins for 9712 Level 1, 2 posts

Secondary Education, Government of Rajasthan has started the registration process for Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment 2023 on January 31, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for Level 1 and Level 2 Assistant Teacher posts can apply online through the official site of State Recruitment Portal at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.

The last date to apply for the posts is till March 1, 2023. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 9712 Level 1 and Level 2 Assistant Teacher posts will be filled up. To apply for the posts, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to apply for Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment 2023

Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment 2023: How to apply

Visit the official site of State Recruitment Portal at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on Assistant Teacher recruitment link available on the home page.

Register yourself and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and upload the necessary documents if required.

Once done, make the payment of application fees and click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates of general category will have to pay ₹100/- as application fees, ₹70/- for Rajasthan economically weaker class category, ₹60/- for SC/ST and PwD category. The application fees should be paid through online mode.