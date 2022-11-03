Rajasthan Vidya Sambal Yojana 2022 registration begins tomorrow, schedule here

Department of Education, Rajasthan will begin the registration process for Rajasthan Vidya Sambal Yojana 2022 tomorrow, November 4, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for the yojana can check the official website at Department of Education, Rajasthan at education.rajasthan.gov.in.

The registration process will begin on November 4 and will end on November 7, 2022. The recruitment will be done to fill Guest Faculty posts at various state Sanskrit schools. The recruitment drive will fill faculty members for various levels- Lecturer, Senior Teacher, Teacher Level-2, Teacher Level-1, Laboratory Assistant and Physical Education Teacher.

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should be below 65 years of age.

Rajasthan Vidya Sambal Yojana 2022: How to apply

To apply for the yojana, candidates will have to follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of Department of Education, Rajasthan at education.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on recruitment section and a new page will open.

Click on Rajasthan Vidya Sambal Yojana 2022 link available on the page.

Enter the login details and fill in the application form.

Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Complete Schedule Here

