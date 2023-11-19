RBI Assistant day 2 exam 2023 today; admit card link, instructions to candidates

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is holding day 2 preliminary exams for recruitment of Assistants (RBI Assistant Prelims 2023) today, November 19. Candidates whose exams are scheduled for today have to reach the exam venue as per reporting time mentioned on their admit cards/call letters. Those who need to download a copy of the call letter can go to opportunities.rbi.org.in or use the link below:

RBI Assistant day 2 exam 2023 today (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

RBI Assistant admit card

Information handout

Here are some instructions to candidates of the RBI Assistant Prelims exam:

The total duration of the test is 60 minutes, divided into three sessions of 20 minutes for each section. Candidates can attempt a particular section within the time allowed for that part only. A candidate has to qualify in each part separately.

A candidate has to be present at the venue for 120 minutes, which include the time for logging in, collection of the call letters, going through the instructions etc.

All tests, except the test of English language will be provided in English and Hindi.

All questions will be in the MCQ format with five options. Only one will be the correct answer and a candidate has to choose the most appropriate one. There will be penalty for wrong answers – 1/4th of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted.

Reach the venue as per reporting time. Carry admit card and other asked documents. Carefully check all the instructions, including dress code and items allowed and follow it accordingly.

RBI, at any stage of this selection process, may capture photograph/ thumb impression/IRIS scan of the candidates in digital format for verification/ biometric verification of the candidates. Candidates have to ensure that their correct photograph/ thumb impression/ IRIS scan is captured. Any inconsistency will lead to rejection of their candidature.

