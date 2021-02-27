RBI Assistant Manager Recruitment 2021: Apply for 29 vacancies at rbi.org.in

RBI Assistant Manager Recruitment 2021: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has invited online applications for the recruitment of Legal Officer in Grade ‘B’, Manager (Tech – Civil), Assistant Manager (Rajbhasha), Assistant Manager (Protocol & Security) on its official website

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at rbi.org.in on or before March 10, 2021, until 6 pm.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 29 vacancies, out of which, 12 vacancies are for Assistant Manager (Rajbhasha) in Grade ‘A’, 11 for Legal Officer in Grade ‘B’, 5 for Assistant Manager (Protocol & Security), and one for Manager (Tech-Civil).

The bank will conduct the recruitment examination on April 10, 2021.

"Selection will be through Online examination and Interview. The candidates who qualify in the online test, in the order of merit, as decided by the Board depending on the number of vacancies will be interviewed for their final selection," reads the official notification.

Candidates belonging to the GEN/OBC/PwBD/EWS will have to pay an application fee of ₹600. For SC/ST candidates, the registration fee is ₹100.

Direct link to apply online.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.