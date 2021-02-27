Home / Education / Employment News / RBI Assistant Manager Recruitment 2021: Apply for 29 vacancies at rbi.org.in
employment news

RBI Assistant Manager Recruitment 2021: Apply for 29 vacancies at rbi.org.in

RBI Assistant Manager Recruitment 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at rbi.org.in on or before March 10, 2021, until 6 pm.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 01:41 PM IST
RBI Assistant Manager Recruitment 2021:.(Screengrab)

RBI Assistant Manager Recruitment 2021: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has invited online applications for the recruitment of Legal Officer in Grade ‘B’, Manager (Tech – Civil), Assistant Manager (Rajbhasha), Assistant Manager (Protocol & Security) on its official website

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at rbi.org.in on or before March 10, 2021, until 6 pm.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 29 vacancies, out of which, 12 vacancies are for Assistant Manager (Rajbhasha) in Grade ‘A’, 11 for Legal Officer in Grade ‘B’, 5 for Assistant Manager (Protocol & Security), and one for Manager (Tech-Civil).

The bank will conduct the recruitment examination on April 10, 2021.

"Selection will be through Online examination and Interview. The candidates who qualify in the online test, in the order of merit, as decided by the Board depending on the number of vacancies will be interviewed for their final selection," reads the official notification.

Candidates belonging to the GEN/OBC/PwBD/EWS will have to pay an application fee of 600. For SC/ST candidates, the registration fee is 100.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

FCI Recruitment 2021: 89 AGM and Medical officer vacancies notified

RBI Assistant Manager Recruitment 2021: Apply for 29 vacancies at rbi.org.in

UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2021: Strategy to ace the exam in 10 simple points

TN TRB Teacher Recruitment 2021: 1598 vacancies notified, check details

Direct link to apply online.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rbi recruitment reserve bank of india vacancies
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP