RBI Recruitment 2023: Apply for Managerial & other posts at rbi.org.in

Reserve Bank of India, RBI has invited applications from candidates to apply for Managerial and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of RBI at rbi.org.in.

The registration process was started on May 29 and will end on June 20, 2023. The examination will be conducted on July 23, 2023. Read below for eligibility, vacancy details and other information.

Vacancy Details

Legal Officer in Grade ‘B’: 1 post

Library Manager (Technical- Civil): 3 posts

Assistant Manager (Rajbhasha): 1 post

Professional (Assistant Librarian) in Grade ‘A’: 1 post

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

Selection will be through Online and Offline Examinations and Interview for all posts. The process of selection is different for all posts. Candidates can check the complete selection process post wise on the notification.

Application Fees

GEN / OBC / EWS category candidates will have to pay ₹600 +18% GST as application fees, SC / ST/ PwBD category candidates will have to pay ₹100 +18% GST. The application fees should be paid through online mode.

