IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Employment News / RBI Recruitment: Apply online for 241 vacancies for security guard posts
employment news

RBI Recruitment: Apply online for 241 vacancies for security guard posts

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has invited online applications for recruitment against 241 Vacancies for the post of security guard. Aspirants can apply online till February 12 at rbi.org.in.
Edited by Nandini
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:25 PM IST
RBI Recruitment(HT file)

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has invited online applications for recruitment against 241 Vacancies for the post of security guard. Aspirants can apply online till February 12 at rbi.org.in.

Applicants should have passed class 10th exam from a recognised board. Candidates will have to clear an online test followed by a physical test.

Age Limit: 25 years (28 yearsfor OBC and 30 years for SC/ST as per category relaxation provided by the Government of India).

The posts are only for ex-servicemen.

RBI Vacancy Details:

Security Guard: 241 Posts

General - 113

OBC - 45

EWS - 18

SC - 32

ST - 33

State-wise Vacancy

Ahmedabad - 7

Bengaluru - 12

Bhopal - 10

Bhubaneswar - 8

Chandigarh - 2

Chennai - 22

Guwahati - 11

Hyderabad - 3

Jaipur - 10

Jammu - 4

Kanpur - 5

Kolkata - 15

Lucknow - 5

Mumbai - 84

Nagpur - 12

New Delhi - 17

Patna -11

Thiruvananthapuram - 3

Direct link to apply: https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/rbirpsgdec20/

Get official notification here:

https://opportunities.rbi.org.in/Scripts/bs_viewcontent.aspx?Id=3942

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP