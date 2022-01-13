RCF Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Apply for 56 posts on rcf.indianrailways.gov.in

Rail Coach Factory, RCF has invited applications from candidates to apply for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of RCF on rcf.indianrailways.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till January 31, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 56 posts in the organization.

During the submission of the online application, a registration number will be issued to each applicant. Read below for eligibility, selection process, and other details.

Vacancy Details

Fitter: 4 Posts

Welder: 1 Post

Machinist: 13 Posts

Painter: 15 Posts

Carpenter: 3 Posts

Mechanic: 3 Posts

Electrician: 7 Posts

Electronic Mechanic: 9 Posts

AC & Ref. Mechanic: 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have passed 10th class examination or its equivalent with minimum 50 percent marks, in aggregate, from recognized Board and also possess National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by the National Council for Vocational Training. The age limit of the candidate should be between 15 years to 24 years of age.

<strong>Detailed Notification Here&nbsp;</strong>

Selection Process

The selection will be on the basis of merit list prepared of all candidates who apply against the notification. The merit list will be prepared for the purpose on the basis of percentage of marks in matriculation + ITI marks in the trade in which apprenticeship is to be done.

Application Fees

Candidates will have to pay ₹100/- through online mode. Fee payment will have to be made online through payment gateway as part of online application process. No fee is required to be paid by SC/ST/PWD/ Women Candidates.