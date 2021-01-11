IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Employment News / REET 2021 registration begins, here's direct link
employment news

REET 2021 registration begins, here's direct link

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for REET 2021online at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in on or before February 8, 2021.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 09:38 AM IST
REET 2021. (Screengrab )

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) on Monday begins the online registration process for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers or REET 2021, on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for REET 2021online at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in on or before February 8, 2021.

According to the notification, the board will conduct the exam for two different levels. The first level exam will be for teachers of classes 1 to 5 and the second level exam will be for teachers of classes 6 to 8.

Both the exam will be of 150 minutes carrying 150 marks. Admit cards will be available for download from April 14 onwards and the exam will be held on April 25.

REET 2021 Application Fee:

For One Paper: Rs. 550/-

Both Paper I and II: Rs. 750/

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

Here's the direct link to apply online.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rajasthan board of secondary education
OPEN APP
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.