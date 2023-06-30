RITES Limited Recruitment 2023: Apply for 129 Engineer and other posts at rites.com
RITES Limited will recruit candidates for Engineer and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of rites.com.
RITES Limited has invited applications for Engineer and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of RITES at rites.com. This recruitment drive will fill up 129 posts in the organization.
The last date to apply for the posts is till July 4, 2023. Interviews will be conducted from June 30, 2023 on a first come first served basis. Schedule for interview will be uploaded on RITES website. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Vacancy Details
- Supervisor cum Construction Manager: 9 posts
- Draftsman: 20 posts
- Quality Assurance & Control Engineer: 20 posts
- Field Quality Control Engineer: 80 posts
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.
Selection Process
The weightage distribution of various parameters of the selection shall be as under: Experience - 10% Interview - 90%. A minimum of 60% marks for UR/ EWS (50% for SC/ST/OBC (NCL)/ PWD against reserved posts) in interview will be required to enable the candidate to be considered for placement on panel.
Application Fees
The application fees for general/ OBC/ EWS/ SC/ST/ PWD Candidates is NIL. For more related details candidates can check the official site of RITES.