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RPSC RAS Recruitment 2026: Notification released for 607 posts at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, details here

RPSC RAS Recruitment 2026 notification has been released. The registration process will begin on June 4, 2026. The official notification is given here. 

Published on: May 28, 2026 02:24 pm IST
Edited by Papri Chanda
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Rajasthan Public Service Commission has released RPSC RAS Recruitment 2026 notification. The Rajasthan State and Sub. Services Comb. Comp Exam 2026 registration process will begin on June 4 and will close on July 3, 2026.

RPSC RAS Recruitment 2026: Notification released for 607 posts at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, details here(File Photo)

This recruitment drive will fill up 607 posts in the organisation. Candidates who want to apply for the examination can find the notification on the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the exam must hold a degree of any of the universities incorporated by an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India or other Educational Institution established by an Act of Parliament or declared to be deemed as a University under Section 3 of the University Grant Commission Act, 1956 or possess an equivalent qualification recognized by the Government in consultation with the Commission.

The age limit of the candidate should be between 21 to 40 years of age.

Selection Process

The application fee should be paid through online mode.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of RPSC.

Detailed Notification Here 

 
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