RPSC Recruitment 2023: 533 Librarian, PT Instructor and other posts notified, apply from September 6

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has notified Librarian, Physical Teacher Instructor and Assistant Professor (Home Science) posts. The application process will commence on September 6 and the deadline for the submission of the online application form is October 5. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

RPSC recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 533 vacancies of which 247 vacancies are for the post of Librarian, 247 vacancies are for the post of Physical Teacher Instructor, and 39 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Professor (Home Science).

RPSC recruitment 2023 age limit: The candidate's age should be between the age of 20 to 40 years.

RPSC Recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is 600 for extremely backward classes, OBCs, and unreserved applicants. Candidates in the SC and ST categories must pay a ₹400 application fee. The application fee is ₹400 for PWD candidates.

RPSC Recruitment 2023 selection process: The selection of the candidates will be based on a competitive examination and interview. The date and place of the interview will be informed in due course of time.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria and other details on the notification given below: