RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2022: Apply for 9760 posts, details here

RPSC to recruit candidates for Senior Teacher posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of RPSC on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
Published on Apr 06, 2022 10:48 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Rajasthan Public Service Commission, RPSC has invited applications from candidates to apply for Senior Teacher posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of RPSC on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The registration process will begin on April 11 and will end on May 10, 2022. 

This recruitment drive will fill up 9760 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Vacancy Details 

  • English: 1668 Posts
  • Hindi: 1298 Posts
  • Maths: 1613 Posts
  • Sanskrit: 1800 Posts
  • Science: 1565 Posts
  • Social Science: 1640 Posts
  • Punjabi: 70 Posts
  • Urdu: 106 Posts

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have degree in required discipline. The &lt;strong&gt;Detailed Notification available here &lt;/strong&gt;has complete information on educational qualification. The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 years to 40 years of age.  

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of written examination of 500 marks. Paper I shall have 200 marks and Paper II shall have 300 marks. The duration of question paper will be 2 hours and each question paper will carry 100 questions of multiple choices. 

Application Fees

The application fees is 350/- for General/ EWS/ BC/ OBC category students, 250/- for OBC, BC category candidates of Rajasthan state and 150/- for SC/ ST/ PH category candidates. For more related details candidates can check the official site of RPSC. 

