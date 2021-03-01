Home / Education / Employment News / RRB MI posts exam fee refund for those who appeared, give bank account details
employment news

RRB MI posts exam fee refund for those who appeared, give bank account details

The Railway Recruitment Boards has initiated refund of examination fee to candidates who took Computer based Test (CBT) for Ministerial and Isolated Category posts against CEN-03/2019.
Edited by Nilesh Mathur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 06:02 PM IST
As the applications were made around two years ago candidates' account details may have changed in the intervening period due to various reasons.(PTI file)

The Railway Recruitment Boards has initiated refund of examination fee to candidates who took Computer based Test (CBT) for Ministerial and Isolated Category posts against CEN-03/2019.

As the applications were made around two years ago candidates' account details may have changed in the intervening period due to various reasons.

Therefore, RRB has provided an opportunity to these students to provide their Bank Account details once again. For this purpose an Update Bank Account Link will be provided on the official websites of RRBs which will be live from 10 am on March 2 to 5pm on March 17. SMS and Email will also be sent to these candidates to provide their correct bank account details.

RRB has further requested the candidates to ensure that the bank account number and IFSC Code provided by them are correct. Modification of bank details after submission will not be possible so extra precaution must be taken by the candidates.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

RRB MI posts exam fee refund for those who appeared, give bank account details

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Registration to fill 346 posts ends soon

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist interview schedule 2020 released, check here

RBI JE admit card 2021 released at rbi.org.in, here's direct link to download

Note: RRBs will not take responsibility for failure of refund, if any, on account of incorrect details furnished by the candidates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rrb exam exam fee railway recruitment boards railway vacancy
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP