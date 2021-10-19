RRB Ministerial Exam: Skill Test to be conducted next week, details here

Railway Recruitment Board will conduct the RRB Ministerial Exam skill test on October 27, 2021. Along with the skill test, translation test will also be conducted. Candidates who will appear for the examination can check the official notice on the official site of RRB Bhopal on rrbbhopal.gov.in.

The stenography skill test and translation test is mandatory for all the shortlisted candidates including PwBD candidates. The skill test will be conducted in English and Hindi. The time duration for English is 50 minutes and time duration for Hindi is 65 minutes. The translation test will be for 120 minutes duration, as per official notice.

Eligible VH candidates are permitted to bring their BRAILLE Typewriter for Stenography Skill Test. Computer, Keyboard, Shorthand Notebooks, Two Part Stationery for Translation Test and Pen will be provided during the Exam and the Candidates are not allowed to bring any of the above items.

For Shorthand Dictation, the Candidates are required to bring their own Pencils, Sharpeners and Erasers. The exam will be held by observing all instructions/guidelines related to COVID-19. For more related details candidates can check the official site of RRBs.

