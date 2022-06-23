RRB NTPC CBT 2 answer key out for pay levels 5, 3 & 2; link to raise objections

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released RRB NTPC CBT 2 answer key for pay levels 5, 3 and 2. Candidates who took the exam can go to rrbcdg.gov.in and download it.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Candidates who have doubts and objections regarding preliminary answer keys can send their feedback.

The objection window will be available for candidates till June 27, 2022 (11:55 pm). The prescribed fee for raising objection is Rs.50/- plus applicable bank service charges per question.

In case the objection raised is found to be correct, the fee will be refunded to candidates after deduction of bank charges. The refund will be made to the account from where the candidate has made the online payment. The payment should be made through debit cards.

Here is the direct link to download RRB NTPC CBT 2 question papers, recorded responses and for raising objections.

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Answer Key

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The second stage computer based test of RRB NTPC was conducted from June 12 to June 17, 2022.