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RRB Technician Recruitment 2026: Apply for 6557 posts at rrbapply.gov.in, direct link here

RRB will recruit for Technician posts. Eligible candidates can apply for 6557 posts through the direct link given here. 

Updated on: Jun 30, 2026 05:24 pm IST
Edited by Papri Chanda
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Railway Recruitment Board has invited applications for Technician posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of RRB apply at rrbapply.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 6557 posts in the organisation.

RRB Technician Recruitment 2026: Apply for 6557 posts at rrbapply.gov.in, direct link here(Rajkumar)

The registration process will begin on June 30 and will close on July 29, 2026. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Important Dates

1. Last date for registration: July 29

2. Last date for application fee payment: July 31

3. Correction window opens- August 1

4. Correction window closes- August 10

Vacancy Details

1. Technician Grade-I Signal: 323 posts

2. Technician Grade III: 6234 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of following stages- Computer Based Test (CBT), Document Verification (DV) and Medical examination. The exam duration is for 90 minutes and total questions asked is 100. There shall be negative marking @1/3rd marks for each wrong answer.

How to Apply

Detailed Notification Here 

Direct link to apply here 

 
selection process rrb
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