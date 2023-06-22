Railway Recruitment Cell, Western Railway has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of RRC WR at rrc-wr.com. This recruitment drive will fill up 3624 posts in the organisation.

RRC WR to recruit for 3624 Apprentice posts, registration begins June 27 at rrc-wr.com(Representative image)

The registration process will begin on June 27 and will end on July 26, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

The educational qualification is Matriculate or 10th Class in 10+2 examination system with minimum 50% marks in aggregate from recognized Board. ITI certificate affiliated to NCVT/SCVT is compulsory in relevant trade. Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have completed 15 years of age and should not have completed 24 years of age as on July 26, 2023.

Selection Process

Selection of the eligible Applicants for imparting training under the Apprentice Act, 1961 will be based on the merit list which would be prepared taking the average of the percentage of marks obtained by the Applicants in both Matriculation [with minimum 50% (aggregate) marks] and ITI examination giving equal weightage to both.

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹100/-. No fee is required to be paid by SC/ST/PWD/Women Applicants. Fee payment will have to be made online through payment gateway. The payment can be made by using Debit Card / Credit Card / Internet Banking etc. by providing information as asked on the screen.