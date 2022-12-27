Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / RSMSSB CET Graduate level exam date announced, download admit card from Dec 30

RSMSSB CET Graduate level exam date announced, download admit card from Dec 30

employment news
Published on Dec 27, 2022 04:45 PM IST

RSMSSB will conduct the RSMSSB CET examination will be conducted on January 7 and January 8.

RSMSSB CET Graduate level exam date announced at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in
ByHT Education Desk

The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the Common Eligibility Test Date. The RSMSSB CET examination will be conducted on January 7, 2023, and January 8, 2023. The Common Eligibility Test will be conducted in two shifts from 9 am to 12 noon and from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The RSMSSB Common Eligibility Test admit cards will be released on December 30, 2022. The RSMSSB CET 2022 admit cards will be available on recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.

Notification here

RSMSSB CET admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in

Next, click on “Get Admit Card”link

Key in your Application No, and date of birth and submit

The RSMSSB CET Graduate admit card will appear on the screen

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
rsmssb admit card.
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP