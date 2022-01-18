Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
RSMSSB JE Recruitment 2022: Apply for 1092 posts on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

RSMSSB will recruit candidates for Junior Engineer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of RSMSSB on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
RSMSSB JE Recruitment 2022: Apply for 1092 posts on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in
Published on Jan 18, 2022 10:06 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board, RSMSSB has invited applications from candidates to apply for Junior Engineer posts. Eligible candidates can apply through the official site of RSMSSB on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The registration process will start on January 21 and will end on February 19, 2022. 

This recruitment drive will fill up 1092 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Vacancy details

  • TSP Area: 52 Posts
  • Non TSP Area: 1040 Posts

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have engineering degree/ diploma in related trade. The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 to 40 years.  

Application Fees

The application fees should be 450/- for general, OBC candidates, 350/- for OBC NCL category candidates, 250/- for SC, ST category candidates. The payment of exam fees should be through credit card, debit card, net banking, e mitra CSC centre fee mode. Candidates can check the official site of RSMSSB for more details. 

