RSMSSB JEN 2022 exam dates announced at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, details here

Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has issued the exam schedule for the Junior Engineer (JEN) exam 2022.
Published on Apr 05, 2022 04:39 PM IST
Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has issued the exam schedule for the Junior Engineer (JEN) exam 2022. Candidates Can check Exam schedule through the official website of RSMSSB at  rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RSMSSB JEN 2022 written tests will be held in two sessions on May 7, 8, and 9, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 2.30 a.m. to 4.30 p.m. The JE Civil examination will be held on May 7, followed by the JE Electrical exam on May 8 and the JE Mechanical exam on May 9. The date of admit card release will be announced later.

RSMSSB is holding a recruitment campaign to fill 1092 JE positions. These positions includes JE Civil (Degree), JE Civil (Diploma), JE Electrical (Degree), JE Electrical (Diploma), JE Mechanical (Degree), JE Mechanical (Diploma). 

Candidates who will took the examination can check the detailed notification here.

Topics
rsmssb
