RSMSSB Recruitment 2021: Apply for 3,896 posts of village development officer

RSMSSB Recruitment 2021: Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has invited applications from for village development officer posts.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 10, 2021 08:47 PM IST
RSMSSB Recruitment 2021: Candidates can apply for the RSMSSB VDO posts through the official site of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.(Arvind Yadav/HT File)

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has invited applications from for village development officer posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The registration process began on September 10 and the last date to apply is October 9, 2021.

This recruitment drive is to fill up 3,896 posts of village development officer in the organization. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the eligibility criteria, selection process and other details below.

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates should have bachelor degree in any stream and O level certificate from the Department of Electronics Accreditation Government of India (DOEACC). For further details candidates should check the official website of RSMSSB.

Application fee:

Candidates belonging to General, OBC (creamy layer) categories will have to pay 450/- as application fees, and OBC(Non-creamy layer) and extremely backward caste candidates will have to pay 350/- and SC, ST category candidates will have to pay 250/.

Age limit:

A candidate must have attained the age of 18 years and must not be above the age of 40 years as on January 1, 2022.

Selection process:

The selection of candidates will be on the basis of a preliminary exam and the main exam.

Detailed notification: 

Direct link to apply for posts of RSMSSB village development officer 

How to apply for posts of village development officer:

Visit the official website of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on "Recruitment Advertisement" link.

Click on "Apply Online" link, where "Village Development Officer 2021 : Detailed Recruitment Advertisement" is written.

Click on "Apply Online" link again.

Fill up and submit the application form.

Download copy and take a print out for future reference.

Note: Candidates must check detailed advertisement before applying for the posts.

