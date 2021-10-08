RSMSSB recruitment: Last date to apply for 3896 vacancies is Oct 9

The application process to fill 3896 vacancies of Village Development Officer in Rajasthan Staff Selection Board will end on October 9. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can apply online through the official website of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

RSMSSB recruitment vacancy details:

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 3,896 vacancies out of which 3222 vacancies are for Non-TSP area and 674 are for TSP area,

RSMSSB recruitment application fee:

The application fee for candidates from the General and OBC (creamy layer) categories is ₹450. The application fee is ₹350 for OBC (non-creamy layer) and extremely backward caste candidates and ₹250 for SC and ST candidates. Candidates can check details on the notification given below.

RSMSSB recruitment age limit: The candidates applying for the above-mentioned post should be between the age of 18 to 40 years.

Here is the direct link to apply for 3896 vacancies

RSMSSB Recruitment: How to apply

Visit the official website of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on the "Recruitment Advertisement" link.

Click on the link that reads,'Village Development Officer 2021: Detailed Recruitment Advertisements'

Click on the "Apply Online" link again.

Fill the application form

Keep the hard copy of the same for future refrance

Interested candidates can check the detailed notification below

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON