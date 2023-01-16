RSMSSB Teacher Recruitment 2022: Registration ends on January 19 for 48000 posts

Rajasthan Staff Selection Commission will close down the registration process for RSMSSB Teacher Recruitment 2022 on January 19, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for Level 1 and 2 posts can apply online through the official site of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The registration process was started on December 21, 2022. The recruitment exam for these posts will be held from February 25 to February 28, 2023 in the state at various exam centres. This recruitment drive will fill up 48000 teacher posts. Of the total vacancies announced, 21,000 are for level 1 (Primary) and 27,000 are for level 2.

RSMSSB Teacher Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on Rajasthan RSMSSB Teacher Recruitment 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

