RSMSSB VDO Prelims result 2021 declared at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, check here

RSMSSB VDO Result 2021: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Commission (RSSB) has announced Village Development Officer prelims examination or RSMSSB VDO Prelims result 2021. The list of selected candidates has been published on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Candidates who have qualified in the prelims exam can appear for the main exam. The preliminary exam was conducted on December 27 and 28, 2021.

The exam is for filling 5,396 vacancies for Village Development Officers in Rajasthan.

Date and time, and other information related to the main exam will be published on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in later.

How to download RSMSSB VDO result 2021

Go to rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Click on ‘Village Development Officer 2021 : List of Candidates Selected for Mains Exam’ under the ‘Latest News’ section on the homepage. On the next page, click on the same link again and download the result PDF file. Check your qualification status using roll number.

Candidates who have secured at least 50% marks after normalization of scores have been shortlisted for the main exam, according to an official statement.

Check RSMSSB VDO result 2021 here:

