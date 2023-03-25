SAIL recruitment 2023: Apply for Executive and Non Executive posts

Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has started the applictaion process for Executive and Non-Executive posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website at sailcareers.com. The deadline for the submission of the applictaion form is April 15.

SAIL recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 10 vacancies of Consultants, 10 vacancies of Medical Officers (MO), and 3 vacancies of Medical Officers (OHS). Three vacancies of Management Trainee – Tech, 4 vacancies of Assistant Manager (Safety).

Non-Executive cader: 87 vacancies are for the post of Operator cum Technician Trainee, 9 vacancies are for the post of Mining Foreman, 6 vacancies are for the post of Surveyor, 20 vacancies are for the post of Mining Mate, 34 vacancies are for the post of Attendant cum Technician Trainee, 50 vacancies are for the post of Mining Sirdar, and 8 vacancies are for the post of Attendant cum Technician Trainee.

SAIL recruitment 2023 recruitment details: Candidates have to pay ₹700 as an applictaion fee for Executive posts (E-3 & E-1). For posts in Grade S-3, the applictaion fee is ₹500 and for posts, in Grade S-1 the applictaion fee is ₹300.

