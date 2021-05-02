SAIL to engage 30 doctors, 30 nurses on contract basis, interview from May 3

Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has invited Doctors and Nurses to attend a walk-in-interview at DMS Conference Hall, Bokaro General Hospital.

The interview will be conducted between 10am and 1pm from May 3 to May 8.

The drive is to fill requirement of 30 doctors and 30 nurses for short term contract service of one month (extendable by one month).

Eligibility criteria:

For doctors place, candidates should be a MBBS graduate or Higher with valid MCI registration.

To work as nurse, candidate should have done B.Sc.(Nursing) from an institution recognised by the nursing council of India or 10+2 or Intermediate in Science with a Diploma of a minimum of 3 years duration in General Nursing and Midwifery from a government-recognised institution with valid registration in Nursing Council of India/States.

Remuneration:

For doctor remuneration per day for 8 hours will be ₹5,000 and for Nurses 1,000.

Other details:

Candidates must bring along all original certificates/documents (along with one self-attested copy) as proof of their eligibility along with copies of PAN Card, Aadhar card, copy of bank account passbook, and a passport size photograph.

For more details kindly check the official notification of SAIL at https://www.sailcareers.com/media/uploads/NOTIFICATION.pdf

Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has invited Doctors and Nurses to attend a walk-in-interview at DMS Conference Hall, Bokaro General Hospital. The interview will be conducted between 10am and 1pm from May 3 to May 8. The drive is to fill requirement of 30 doctors and 30 nurses for short term contract service of one month (extendable by one month). Eligibility criteria: For doctors place, candidates should be a MBBS graduate or Higher with valid MCI registration. To work as nurse, candidate should have done B.Sc.(Nursing) from an institution recognised by the nursing council of India or 10+2 or Intermediate in Science with a Diploma of a minimum of 3 years duration in General Nursing and Midwifery from a government-recognised institution with valid registration in Nursing Council of India/States. Remuneration: For doctor remuneration per day for 8 hours will be ₹5,000 and for Nurses 1,000. Other details: Candidates must bring along all original certificates/documents (along with one self-attested copy) as proof of their eligibility along with copies of PAN Card, Aadhar card, copy of bank account passbook, and a passport size photograph. For more details kindly check the official notification of SAIL at https://www.sailcareers.com/media/uploads/NOTIFICATION.pdf