Sainik School Recruitment 2022: Apply for TGT, PGT and other posts

Sainik School Chandrapur has invited applications from candidates to apply for TGT, PGT and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of Sainik School Chandrapur on sainikschoolchandrapur.com. The last date to apply for the posts is till February 28, 2022.

The school administration reserves the right to increase/ decrease / cancel the vacancy due to administrative/ policy reasons. Read below for eligibility, selection process, and other details.

Vacancy Details

TGT Hindi: 1 Post

PGT English: 1 Post

PGT Physics: 1 Post

PGT Chemistry: 1 Post

PGT Mathematics: 1 Post

PGT Biology: 1 Post

PGT Computer Science: 1 Post

Lab Assistant Physics: 1 Post

Lab Assistant Chemistry: 1 Post

Lab Assistant Biology: 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification through the<strong> Detailed Notification available here</strong>. The age limit of the candidate can also be checked on the official notification.

Selection Process

Selection process will consist three steps i.e. Written Examination, Class Demonstration, and Interview. A candidate will be required to score minimum 33% make to qualify for the next step of the selection process. Date of 1st Phase Examination will be published in school website at least 15 days prior to the examination.

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹500/- for (Gen/OBC) and ₹250 for (SC/ST) to be paid through online Payment through school website.