State Bank of India has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 7150 posts in the organisation.

SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Apply for 7150 posts at sbi.co.in, direct link to register here

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The registration process commenced on May 19 and will end on June 8, 2026. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the post should have graduation degree from a recognised University/ Institute.

The age limit of the candidate should be between 20 to 28 years as on April 1, 2026, i.e. candidates must have been born not later than 01.04.2006 and not earlier than 02.04.1998 (both days inclusive). Maximum age indicated is for unreserved and EWS candidates.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of online written test and test of local language. The online written test will have 100 questions of 100 marks. The duration of the exam is 60 minutes. The question paper will comprise of questions from General/Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoining Ability and Computer Aptitude. Except for the test of General English, Test questions for Written examination shall be set in 13 Regional Languages viz. Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu in addition to English and Hindi Language.

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{{^usCountry}} There will be negative marks for wrong answers in the Objective tests. 1/4th of the mark assigned for the question will be deducted for each wrong answer. Application Fee {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} There will be negative marks for wrong answers in the Objective tests. 1/4th of the mark assigned for the question will be deducted for each wrong answer. Application Fee {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The application fee is ₹300/- for the General/OBC/EWS category. SC/ST/PwBD category candidates are exempted from the payment of the fee. Fee can be paid by using a debit card/credit card /internet banking by providing the information as asked on the screen. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SBI. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The application fee is ₹300/- for the General/OBC/EWS category. SC/ST/PwBD category candidates are exempted from the payment of the fee. Fee can be paid by using a debit card/credit card /internet banking by providing the information as asked on the screen. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SBI. {{/usCountry}}

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