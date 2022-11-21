SBI CBO Admit Card 2022 released at sbi.co.in, download link here

State Bank of India has released SBI CBO Admit Card 2022. Candidates who will appear for Circle based Officers online main examination can download the admit card through the official site of SBI at sbi.co.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The admit card will be available to candidates on the official website from November 18 to December 4, 2022. The online examination will be conducted on December 4, 2022. To download the admit card candidates can follow the simple steps given below.

Direct link to download SBI CBO Admit Card 2022

SBI CBO Admit Card 2022: How to download

Visit the official site of SBI at sbi.co.in.

Click on careers link and a new page will open.

Click on SBI CBO Admit Card 2022 link available on the page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Online test will consist of Objective Tests for 120 marks and Descriptive Test for 50 marks. The Descriptive Test will be administered immediately after conclusion of the Objective Test and candidates will have to type their Descriptive Test answers on the computer. The duration of objective test is 2 hours and it consists of 4 Sections of total 120 marks.