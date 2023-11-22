SBI CBO Recruitment 2023: Registration begins today for 5280 vacancies
Eligible candidates can apply for the post on the official website of the bank, sbi.co.in/web/careers.
The State Bank of India (SBI) is going to begin the online registration process for Circle Based Officers (SBI CBO 2023) today, November 22. Eligible candidates can apply for the post on the official website of the bank, sbi.co.in/web/careers. The application deadline is December 12.
A total of 5,280 vacancies will be filled in this recruitment drive.
Ahmedabad circle: 430
Amaravati: 400
Bengaluru: 380
Bhopal: 450
Bhubaneswar: 250
Chandigarh: 300
Chennai: 125
North Eastern: 250
Hyderabad: 425
Jaipur: 500
Lucknow: 600
Kolkata: 230
Maharashtra: 300
Mumbai Metro: 90
New Delhi: 300
Thiruvananthapuram: 250
The SBI CBO recruitment online examination is scheduled for January, 2024.
Eligibility: Candidates need a graduation degree or its equivalent in any discipline can apply for these vacancies. Those who have Medical, Engineering, Chartered Accountant, Cost Accountant qualifications are also eligible.
Age limit: As on October 31, a candidate should not be above 30 years and below 21 years old (candidates must have been born not later than October 31, 2002 and earlier than November 1, 1993. Both days are inclusive). Relaxation in the upper age limit will be given to reserve category candidates.
Application fee: The application fee of SBI CBO 2023 is ₹750 for general category candidates. Those belonging to SC, ST and PwD categories do not have to pay the fee.
The selection process will consist of three stages: An online test (objective and descriptive), screening and interview.
For more details, check the recruitment notification.