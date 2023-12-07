State Bank of India is going to close registrations for Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) vacancies (SBI Clerk 2023) today, December 7. Candidates who are yet to apply for the recruitment drive can go to the bank's website, sbi.co.in and then to the careers portal and apply for it.

SBI Clerk 2023: Last date to apply for 8283 vacancies(Mint)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SBI Clerk 2023 is being held for a total of 8283 vacancies.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Candidates need a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognized university or any equivalent qualification to apply for these vacancies. The age of the candidate should be between 20 years to 28 years.

How to apply for SBI Clerk recruitment 2023

Go to the bank website, sbi.co.in. Open the careers tab. Go to current openings. Tap on the Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) tab. Open the apply online link. It will lead you to the IBPS page. Register, login and fill the application form. Upload documents, make payment. Submit your form and save the confirmation page.

To apply for SBI PO 2023, candidates belonging to general, OBC and EWS categories have to pay ₹750. SC, ST, PwD, ESM, DESM candidates are exempted from payment of application fees. For more details, candidates can check the official website of the bank.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}