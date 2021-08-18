Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2021 released on sbi.co.in, download link here
employment news

SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2021 released on sbi.co.in, download link here

SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2021 has been released. Candidates can download the admit card through the official site of SBI on sbi.co.in.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 18, 2021 12:37 PM IST
SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2021 released on sbi.co.in, download link here

State Bank of India has released SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2021 on August 17, 2021. The admit card for preliminary examination is available on the official site of SBI on sbi.co.in. The Junior Associates admit card will be available from August 17 to August 29, 2021.

This time the admit card for preliminary examination has been released for four cities which are Agartala, Shillong, Aurangabad in Maharashtra, and Nashik centers. Candidates who have applied from these regions can download their admit cards. The examination is expected to be conducted from August 25 onwards.

Direct link to download

SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2021: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

• Visit the official site of SBI on sbi.co.in.

• Click on SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2021 link available on the home page.

• Enter the login details and click on submit.

• Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the admit card and download it.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

SBI Clerk 2021 Prelim Exam will be conducted for 100 marks, for a one-hour duration. It will be objective and consist of questions from Reasoning, English Language, Numerical Ability. For more details, candidates can check the official site of SBI.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sbi clerk exam sbi clerk prelims call letter sbi.co.in
TRENDING NEWS

Anand Mahindra tweets about dosa maker whose skills can put robots to shame

Smart cat ‘invents’ a game to keep itself entertained. Watch sweet video

Take a look at the universe through infrared lens in Nasa’s latest post. Watch

Pics of dog named Kutoro wearing a ‘sustainably sourced’ hat goes viral
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
India vs England
India Covid Cases
Rhea Kapoor
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bigg Boss OTT
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP