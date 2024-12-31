SBI Clerk Recruitment 2024: Important notice on cut-off dates released at sbi.co.in, check here

State Bank of India has released an important notice on change in cut off dates for SBI Clerk Recruitment 2024. The cut off dates have been changed for Ex-Servicemen. Candidates who want to check the notice can find it on the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. SBI Clerk Recruitment 2024: Important notice on cut-off dates out, check here (REUTERS)

The official notice reads, “With reference to above advertisement, it has been decided by the competent authority to amend the cutoff date(s) in respect of candidates, who are still serving in Armed forces and desirous of applying for the post of Junior associates, in line with Government of India guidelines.”

As per the revised guidelines, the candidates who are still serving in Armed Forces and desirous of applying under Ex-Servicemen category will be required to submit a certificate (Proforma ‘B’) from the competent authority showing his/her date of completion of the Specific Period of Engagement (SPE) along with declaration (Proforma ‘C’). Such candidates whose SPE is completed on or before 31.01.2026 only are eligible to apply under this recruitment. They will also be required to submit the release letter along with a self-declaration at the time of joining the Bank that he/she is entitled to the benefits admissible to Ex-Servicemen in terms of Govt. of India rules.

Further, those candidates, who have already completed their initial period of engagement and are on extended assignment, are required to submit certificate as per Proforma ‘D'. If selected, such candidates mentioned in (ii) and (iii) above, should get released and join the Bank on or before 31.03.2026. These certificates are required to be submitted at the time of joining invariably.

SBI Clerk registration process is underway. The last date to apply is January 7, 2025. This recruitment drive will fill up 13735 posts in the organization. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SBI.