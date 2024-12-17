Menu Explore
SBI Clerk Recruitment 2024: Registration begins for 13735 JA posts, direct link to apply here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Dec 17, 2024 11:21 AM IST

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2024 registration begins at sbi.co.in. The direct link to apply is given here.

State Bank of India has started the SBI Clerk Recruitment 2024 registration process on December 17, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) posts can find the direct link through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in or sbi.co.in/web/careers.

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2024: Registration begins for 13735 JA posts, direct link
SBI Clerk Recruitment 2024: Registration begins for 13735 JA posts, direct link

The last date to apply is January 7, 2025. This recruitment drive will fill up 13735 posts in the organization.

Direct link to register for SBI Clerk Recruitment 2024

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2024: How to register

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the steps given here to register online.

  • Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.
  • Click on careers link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to click on current opening link.
  • Again a new page will open.
  • Now click on SBI Junior Associate link available on the page.
  • The apply online link will be available.
  • Click on the link and register yourself.
  • Once done, login to the account.
  • Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee for General/ OBC/ EWS category is 750/-. The SC/ ST/ PwBD/ XS/DXS category candidates are exempted from payment of application fee. Fee can be paid by using debit card/ credit card/ Internet Banking by providing information as asked on the screen.

The preliminary examination will likely be held in February 2025 and the main examination will likely be held in March/April 2025. Candidates who will qualify the prelims exam will be eligible to appear for the main examination. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SBI.

