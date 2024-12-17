SBI Clerk Recruitment 2024: Notification out for 13735 Junior Associates post at sbi.co.in

State Bank of India has released SBI Clerk Recruitment 2024 notification. Candidates who want to apply for Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in clerical cadre in State Bank of India can check the notice on the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 13735 posts in the organisation. SBI Clerk Recruitment 2024: Notification out for 13735 Junior Associates post (REUTERS)

The registration process begins on December 17 and will close on January 7, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Important Dates

Opening date of application: December 17, 2024

Closing date of application: January 7, 2025

Prelims examination: Tentatively in the month of February 2025

Main examination: Tentatively in the month of March/April 2025.

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Graduation in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by Central Government. Candidates having integrated dual degree (IDD) certificate should ensure that the date of passing the IDD is on or before 31.12.2024.

Age Limit

The age limit of the candidate should not be below 20 years and not above 28 years as on 01.04.2024, i.e. candidates must have been born not earlier than 02.04.1996 and not later than 01.04.2004 (both days inclusive).

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of on-line test (Preliminary & Main exam) and test of specified opted local language. The prelims examination will consist of objective tests for 100 marks. The exam will be conducted online and the time duration is 1 hour.

Application Fees

The application fee for General/ OBC/ EWS category is ₹750/-. The SC/ ST/ PwBD/ XS/DXS category candidates are exempted from payment of application fee. Fee can be paid by using debit card/ credit card/ Internet Banking by providing information as asked on the screen. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SBI.