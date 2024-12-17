BPSSC Steno ASI Recruitment 2024 registration begins at bpssc.bih.gov.in, direct link here

Bihar Police Sub Ordinate Services Commission has started the BPSSC Steno ASI Recruitment 2024 registration process on December 17, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for ¼Steno Assistant Sub-Inspector posts can find the direct link through the official website of BPSSC at bpssc.bih.gov.in. BPSSC Steno ASI Recruitment 2024 registration begins, direct link here

The registration process will end on January 17, 2025. This recruitment drive will fill up 305 posts in the organisation.

Candidates who want to apply for the post should have passed intermediate or Class 12 from a recognised Board of university. The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 to 25 years for general category candidates. For OBC category candidates the age limit should be between 18 to 27 for male gender and 18 to 28 for female gender. SC, ST age limit should be between 18 to 30 years.

BPSSC Steno ASI Recruitment 2024: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of BPSSC at bpssc.bih.gov.in.

Click on BPSSC Steno ASI Recruitment 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open were the registration link is available.

Click on the link and again a new page will open.

Register yourself and login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates belonging to the Extremely Backward Class, Backward Class, Economically Weaker Section, and Unreserved Class natives of Bihar state and candidates from outside the state, irrespective of categories, will have to pay ₹700/- as an application fee and candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe category native of Bihar state, female candidates of all classes/categories native of the state and disabled persons of all categories will have to pay ₹400/- as application fee.