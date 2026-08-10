State Bank of India has begun registration for Clerk posts. Eligible candidates can apply online for Junior Associate posts through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 1538 posts in the organisation.

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2026: Apply for 1538 Junior Associates post at sbi.co.in, direct link to register here

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The last date to apply is August 27, 2026. The preliminary examination will be held in the month of September 2026.

Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Graduation in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by the Central Government. Candidates having an integrated dual degree (IDD) certificate should ensure that the date of passing the IDD is on or before 31.12.2026

Those who are in the final year/ semester of their graduation may also apply provisionally, subject to the condition that, if provisionally selected, they will have to produce proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before 31.12.2026.

The age limit should not be below 20 years and not above 28 years as on April 1, 2026, i.e. candidates must have been born not earlier than 02.04.1998 and not later than 01.04.2006 (both days inclusive).

Selection Process

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{{#usCountry}} The selection process will consist of an online test (preliminary and main exam) and a test of the specified opted local language. {{/usCountry}}

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An online Preliminary Exam consisting of Objective Tests worth 100 marks will be conducted. This test would be of 1-hour duration, consisting of 3 Sections as follows: English Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability.

There will be negative marks for wrong answers in the Objective tests. 1/4th of the mark assigned for the question will be deducted for each wrong answer. No minimum qualifying marks are prescribed for the individual test OR for the aggregate score. Section-wise marks will not be maintained.

The candidate should choose the name of the Centre where he/ she desires to take the examination. Candidate will appear for the examination at the allotted Centre at his/her own risk and expenses, and SBI will not be responsible for any injury or losses, etc. of any nature.

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Bank of India Credit Officer Admit Card 2026 released at bankofindia.bank.in, download link here

Application Fee and intimation charges

The application fee is ₹750/- for OBC category candidates. SC/ST/PwBD/ XS/ DXS candidates are exempted from payment of fees.

The payment of fee should be done through online mode.

How to Apply

1. Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

2. Click on careers link and a new page will open.

3. Click on Junior Associate registration link and enter the registration details.

4. Once registration is done, fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

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7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of SBI.

Detailed Notification Here

Direct link to apply here