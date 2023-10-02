Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Education / Employment News / SBI PO 2023: Extended registration window for 2,000 vacancies closes tomorrow

SBI PO 2023: Extended registration window for 2,000 vacancies closes tomorrow

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 02, 2023 09:32 AM IST

Extended application window for SBI PO vacancies closes tomorrow, candidates can apply on sbi.co.in.

The extended window to apply for Probationary Officers (PO) vacancies at the State Bank of India (SBI) will close tomorrow, October 3. Eligible candidates can apply on the careers portal of the bank website, sbi.co.in.

SBI PO 2023: Extended registration window closes tomorrow(REUTERS)

Originally, the application deadline was September 27 which was later extended to October 3.

SBI PO 2023 recruitment drive is being held for a total of 2,000 vacancies in the bank. SBI PO prelims exam will be held in November. The detailed schedule is awaited.

To apply for the post, a candidate must have a graduation degree or its equivalent qualification from a recognised university.

Candidates who are in the final year/ Semester of their graduation are also eligible to apply, provided they can produce evidence that they have passed the exam on or before December 31 if selected for interview.

The minimum age of candidates can be 21 years and they should not be above 30 years of age as on April 1, 2023 to apply for SBI PO 2023.

The application fees is 750 for General/EWS/ BC category candidates and there is no fee for SC/ST/PwBD category candidates.

Here is the direct link to apply for SBI PO 2023.

