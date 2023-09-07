SBI PO 2023 registration begins on sbi.co.in, direct link & how to apply

State Bank of India (SBI) has started the registration process for recruitment of Probationary Officers (SBI PO 2023). Candidates can apply through the link given on the careers' portal of the bank: sbi.co.in/web/careers/.

This year, a total of 2,000 vacancies of Probationary Officers will be filled through this recruitment drive.

The deadline for submission of application and payment of fee is September 27. The online preliminary exam will be held in November.

A graduation degree in any discipline is required to apply for this post. Those who are in the final year or semester of their graduation degree can also apply but they have to produce proof of getting the degree on or before December 12, 2023, if selected for interview.

Candidates possessing qualifications such as Medical, Engineering, Chartered Accountant, Cost Accountant etc. are also eligible.

Candidates who are 21-30 years old as on April 1 can apply for SBI PO 2023. Age relaxation is applicable to reserve category candidates.

The application fee is ₹750 for General, EWS and OBC candidates. There is no application fee for SC, ST and PwBD candidates.

Direct link to apply

How to apply for SBI PO 2023

Go to sbi.co.in/web/careers. Now, go to JOIN SBI and then Current Openings. Click on ‘RECRUITMENT OF PROBATIONARY OFFICERS’ and then on 'Apply Online. It will redirect you to the IBPS portal. Click for new registration and submit the form. Now, login and fill the application. Make payment and upload documents. Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.

