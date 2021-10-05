SBI PO Recruitment 2021: Registration begins, direct link and how to apply

The application process to fill 2056 probationary officer (PO) vacancies in State Bank of India (SBI) began on Tuesday, October 5. SBI issued a notification inviting online applications from eligible candidates for this recruitment drive on Monday. Interested candidates can apply for the same through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. The last date to submit the online application form is October 25.

Eligibility criteria:

As on December 31, 2021, candidates should have graduation in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by the Central Government. Those who are in the final year/semester of their graduation may also apply provisionally subject to the condition that, if called for interview, they will have to produce proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before December 31, 2021. Candidates having integrated dual degree (IDD) certificate should ensure that the date of passing the IDD is on or before December 31, 2021. Candidates possessing qualification of chartered accountant or cost accountant may also apply. (Read detailed notification for more information on the eligibility criteria.)

Age Limit:

Candidates should not be below 21 years and not above 30 years as on April 1, 2021. Candidates must not have born not later than April 1, 2021 and not earlier than April 2, 1991. (Check notification for relaxation in age limit for various category candidates)

Selection Process:

The selection for probationary officers will be based on the three-tier process. 1. Preliminary examination, 2. Main examination and 3. Interview

Application fee:

Application Fee will be ₹750/- for general/ EWS/ OBC candidates and ‘Nil’ for SC/ ST/PWD candidates.

Candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification once before applying for the SBI PO post.

Direct link to apply for SBI PO recruitment

How to apply for SBI PO recruitment:

Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

Click on "Careers" link available on the official website.

Under "Latest announcements" section, click on apply online link under "RECRUITMENT OF PROBATIONARY OFFICERS (Advertisement No. CRPD /PO/ 2021-22/18).

Click on "Click here for new registration" link.

Fill the form and submit documents and photos.

Download the form and take its print out.