SBI PO Recruitment 2022: Where & how to apply for 1673 posts

State Bank of India will close down SBI PO Recruitment 2022 registration process on October 12, 2022. Candidates who still have not applied for Probationary Officer posts can apply online through the official site of SBI at sbi.co.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 1673 posts in the organisation.

The last date for printing your application is October 27, 2022 and online fee payment can be done till October 12, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can apply online through these simple steps given below.

SBI PO Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Visit the official site of SBI at sbi.co.in.

Click on careers link and a new page will open.

Press SBI PO link available and then click on apply online link.

Enter the login details and fill in the application form.

Once done, make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and your application has been submitted.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees is ₹750 for general, EWS and OBC candidates. There is no application fee for SC/ST/PwBD candidates. More related details can be checked by candidates on the official site of SBI.

