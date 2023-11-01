State Bank of India, SBI has invited applications from Retired Bank Officers for Resolver posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 94 posts in the organization.

SBI RBO Recruitment 2023: Apply for 94 Resolver post at sbi.co.in, link here (REUTERS)

The registration process started on November 1 and will close on November 21, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Since, the applicants are retired officers of SBI, no specific educational qualifications are desired. Preference will be given to Ex-officers having sufficient work experience, deep knowledge of system and procedures and overall professional competence in the relevant area.

Selection Process

The selection process includes interview round. Candidates must upload all required documents (Assignment details, ID proof, age proof etc.) failing which their application/ candidature will not be considered for shortlisting/ interview.

Interview will carry 100 marks. The qualifying marks in interview will be decided by the Bank. Merit list for final selection will be prepared in descending order of scores obtained in interview only, subject to candidate scoring minimum qualifying marks.

There is no application fees to apply for the post. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SBI.