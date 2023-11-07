SBI Recruitment 2023: Apply for 42 Manager/DM posts til November 27

State Bank of India (SBI) has begun the online application process for recruitment to the post of Deputy Manager (Security/ Manager (Security) from today, November 7. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at sbi.co.in till November 27.

SBI Recruitment 2023: Apply for 42 vacancies of Deputy Manager/ Manager

SBI Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 42 vacancies of Deputy Manager (Security) / Manager (Security).

SBI Recruitment 2023 age limit: The minimum age of the candidates should be between the age of 25 to 40 years old.

SBI Recruitment 2023 educational qualification: Candidates should be Graduate in any discipline from Government recognized University or Institution.

SBI Recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is ₹750 for General/EWS/OBC candidates. The application fee is exempted from SC/ ST/ PwBD candidates.

SBI Manager/ DM posts 2023: Know how to apply

Visit SBI’s career page at sbi.co.in/web/careers

On the homepage, click on the Apply link for the Deputy Manager (Security) / Manager (Security)

Register and log in to apply

Fill in the application form

Pay the application fee

Upload all the required documents

Take a printout for future reference.

Candidates can check the detailed notification here.

