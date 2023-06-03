State Bank of India has invited applications from candidates for Specialist Cadre Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of SBI at sbi.co.in.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2023: Apply for 28 posts at sbi.co.in, details here

The registration process was started on June 1 and ended on June 21, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 28 posts in the organization.

Vacancy Details

Vice President (Transformation): 1 post

Senior Special Executive - Program Manager: 4 posts

Senior Special Executive - Quality & Training (Inbound & Outbound): 1 post

Senior Special Executive - Command Centre: 3 posts

Senior Vice President & Head (Marketing): 1 post

Assistant General Manager (Marketing) / Chief Manager (Marketing): 18 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification 1 and Detailed Notification 2 available here.

Selection Process

The selection will be based on Short-listing & interview (for regular post- Assistant General Manager (Marketing) / Chief Manager (Marketing) & short-listing, interview & CTC negotiation (for contractual post). For other posts- shortlisting, interview and CTC negotiation.

Application Fees

Application fees and Intimation Charges (Non-refundable) is ₹750/- (Rupees Seven Hundred Fifty only) for General/EWS/OBC candidates and no fees/intimation charges for SC/ ST/ PwBD candidates.