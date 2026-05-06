SECR Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Apply for 1644 Apprentice posts at apprenticeshipindia.gov.in, details here
SECR will recruit for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website at apprenticeshipindia.gov.in.
South East Central Railway, SECR has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Apprenticeship India at apprenticeshipindia.gov.in.
This recruitment drive will fill up 1644 posts in the organisation. The registration process commenced on May 5 and will close on June 4, 2026. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Vacancy Details
1. DRM Office, Raipur Division: 1363 posts
2. Wagon Repair Shop, Raipur: 281 posts
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for the post must have passed Class 10 examination under 10+2 system of education or its equivalent with minimum 50% aggregate marks. The age limit of the candidate should be between 15 to 24 years as on May 5, 2026.
Selection Process
Taking the average of the % age marks obtained by the candidates in both matriculation (with minimum 50% aggregate marks and ITI examination giving equal weight age to both.
Selected candidates may be advised to bring a medical certificate at the time of document verification in the prescribed Performa as per the Apprenticeship Act 1961 and Para 4 of the Apprenticeship Rule 1992(As amended from time to time). The Medical certificate should be signed by Government authorized Doctor (GAZ), not below the rank Asstt. Surgeon of Central/State Hospital.{{/usCountry}}
Selected candidates may be advised to bring a medical certificate at the time of document verification in the prescribed Performa as per the Apprenticeship Act 1961 and Para 4 of the Apprenticeship Rule 1992(As amended from time to time). The Medical certificate should be signed by Government authorized Doctor (GAZ), not below the rank Asstt. Surgeon of Central/State Hospital.{{/usCountry}}
For more related details candidates can check the official website of SECR.
Detailed Notification Here{{/usCountry}}
For more related details candidates can check the official website of SECR.
Detailed Notification Here{{/usCountry}}
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News